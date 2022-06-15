DECATUR — Gerald Alan “Jerry” Puckett passed from this life to his eternal home, to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 10, 2022.
A Memorial Service will be held at Shelton Funeral Home on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 6 p.m. with Pastor Joe McCaig officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Jerry was born October 27, 1952, in Decatur, Alabama, to the late David and Martha (Black) Puckett. He lived in many places while growing up, but graduated from Decatur High School with the class of 1970. He then proudly served in the United States Marine Corps for three years, much of that time on board the U.S.S. Intrepid. Jerry received his B.S. Degree in Business from Athens State College. Following his participation with the theatre group of Athens, and working with the First Bank Street Players, he developed a passion for community theatre, no matter where his community was. Jerry worked as a manufacturing supervisor throughout the south.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jennifer Puckett; his two daughters, Megan McCulley (Mike) of Montgomery, and Lindsay Lucas (John) of Atlanta; his three grandchildren, Samuel Puckett, Olivia Varner, and Sophia McCulley; his two brothers, Charles Puckett (Carol) of Decatur, and Jim Puckett (Kim) of Panama; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
