TOWN CREEK — Gerald Dewayne Crumpton, 54, died May 26, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will immediately follow at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
