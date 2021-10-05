DECATUR — Gerald “Jerry” Johnson, a devoted, husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away October 2, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife and children. He was 73 and resided in Priceville, Alabama.
“Jerry”, as he was known to friends and family, was born February 1, 1948, to JP Johnson and Ann Burns Johnson in Knoxville, Tennessee. His family and older brother resided in Seymour, Tennessee before moving to Huntsville, Alabama.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and was a proud member of the Strategic Air Command Elite Guard. He went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science from Athens State College and spent a 35-year career with BellSouth before retiring as a manager. Jerry loved his country, was a man of God, and was a member of First United Methodist Church. He was a lifelong car enthusiast, avid storyteller, and had a zest for travel which he enjoyed with his wife and best friend of 33 years. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow and learn, accomplishing their dreams.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Layton Johnson; daughter, Michelle Zendler and husband, Bob; son, Jeremy Johnson; daughter, Holli Hargrove; seven grandchildren, Brooke, Morgan, Madison, Tyler, McKenzie, Wynn, and Blakely; and faithful dog, Murphy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Johnson, brother, Joe Johnson, and two loyal canines, Dylan and Molly.
Jerry was a well-read man who never met a stranger. He was a true Southern Gentleman.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur with a service immediately following at 1 p.m.
