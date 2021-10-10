CARY, NORTH CAROLINA — Gerald John Sauer passed away peacefully on October 5th, at the age of 90, in Cary, North Carolina.
Jerry was born on May 24, 1931, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to John and Clara Sauer. Following his discharge from the Air Force, he married Marion Tamuzian of South Milwaukee. They lived in Wisconsin for many years before Jerry’s work transferred the family to northern Alabama. They would live in Cullman initially and then move to Decatur.
After the Air Force, Jerry was employed at AC Spark Plug, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin (which became Delco Electronics), working on the systems that guided the Gemini and Apollo missions. While in Alabama, Jerry worked with Speedring (now part of General Dynamics) in Cullman. He retired from GM in 1990, but continued consulting for the defense and aerospace industries past his 90th birthday!
Jerry often said that he was a lucky guy. He enjoyed an interesting and productive career, good health for many years, and most importantly, a wonderful wife and family. His most painful and challenging time came when Marion died of cancer in 1983, before she could enjoy his retirement and their grandson Evan.
Preceding him in death were Jerry’s parents, stepmother, and sisters. He is survived by his loving children, Jan Duran (husband, Juan) of Carmel Valley, California, Jim Sauer of Mukwonago, Wisconsin, and Dave Sauer (wife, Diane) of Cary, North Carolina; grandson, Evan Sauer of Raleigh, North Carolina; stepsons, John Hamilton of Franklin, Tennessee, Ben Arnold of Decatur, Alabama, and Rob Arnold of Madison, Alabama (mother, Phyllis Ann Hamilton of Scottsboro, Alabama); and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service in Wisconsin on Wednesday, October 13th. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Shriners Children’s Hospitals in Jerry’s name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.