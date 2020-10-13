HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Geraldean Morgan Poole, 81, will be today, October 13, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Keith Morgan officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Poole passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 22, 1939, in Cullman County to Ocie Kyle Morgan and Bula Mae Fanning Morgan. She was a homemaker for her family, a very hard working, tender-hearted lady who loved to be a jokester and pull pranks. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and an animal lover. She was a member of the Unity Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Fred Poole; her parents; a daughter, Dawn Poole and a great- grandson, Brayden Drake.
Survivors include one son, Dwight Poole; three daughters, Ramona Eargle (Mike), Rebecca “Becki” McCleskey and Racheal Smallwood (Ashley); three brothers, Robert Morgan, Kenneth Morgan and Keith Morgan; seven sisters, Dot Reeves, Betty Graham, Faye Cobbs, Gloria Winton, Karen Barbee, Susie McNutt and Regina Thomas; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Drake, Dylan Schrader, Austin Smallwood, Forrest McCleskey, Connor Boyd and Cameron Boyd.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.