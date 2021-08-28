SOMERVILLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Geraldine Binkley, 84, will be Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Antioch Cemetery with Brother Thomas Larkin officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No Visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. Binkley died on Friday, August 27, 2021 at her residence. She was born September 26, 1936, in Davidson County, Tennessee, to Olice Edward Conchin and Willie Mae Freeman Conchin. She was a member of the Union Church of Christ. Married to the love of her life, Howell Binkley, for 65 years, she was a wonderful wife and mother of three boys. Mrs. Binkley was employed by the Lurleen Wallace Developmental Center from 1970 until her retirement in 1984. She was a business manager and bookkeeper.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Stephen Binkley and two brothers, Ronnie Conchin and James Conchin.
Survivors include her husband, Howell Binkley; sons, Richard Wayne Binkley and Phillip Ray Binkley; sister, June Blackwell; and grandchildren, Kimberly Bryant (Ron), Christopher Binkley.
Pallbearers will be Elders and Deacons of her church.
In lieu of flowers: Family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Valley or to the Parkinson’s Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.