DECATUR — Geraldine “Jerry” Hamilton, of Decatur, AL passed away on May 8, 2021. Her visitation will be on Monday May 10th from 6 p.m. until 8p.m., at Roselawn Funeral Home. A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, at 1 p.m., at Midway Memorial Gardens in Lawrence County.
Geraldine Hamilton is survived by her daughters, Cindy Leigh Hamilton, and Tammy Varnagadas (Jeff Black); and grandson, Rodney McGregor (Tracy Tapscott).
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Joe Lee Hamilton; mother, Lottie Slayton; stepfather, W. R. “Tip” Slayton; sister, Betty Stienen; and son-in-law, Jerry Wayne Brown.
She worked for many years, retiring from Krogers in 1994, then working for Oak Park Middle School and Powell and Roberts, LLC.
A special thank you to her wonderful, caring caregivers and nurses during her illness.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of the Valley, Comfort Care Hospice, or a charity of your choice.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
