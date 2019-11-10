MADISON — Geraldine Jannette Taylor, 97, of Crowne Madison Manor Nursing Home, passed away on November 6, 2019. Her visitation will be on Wednesday, November 13th, from 10 a.m. to noon at Roselawn Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life will begin at noon that day at the Roselawn Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
Geraldine is survived by son-in-laws, Hershel Moore, Harold Blackerby, and John Barber; daughter-in-law, Barbara Pollard; grandchildren, Allan Moore (Tina), Edie Barber (Tony), John Moore, Jennifer Cole (Derrick), Jason Lay (Felicia), Sherri Cromer (Chris), and Sean Pollard (Amy); 15 great grandchildren; and seven great great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by the father of her children, Edgar Pollard; her husband of 41 years, Loy “Red” Taylor; daughters, Carolyn Blackerby and Nancy Barber; son, Edgar Pollard Jr.; brothers, Sam Jr. and John; and sisters, Pearl, Vera, and Lorraine.
Geraldine was born on October 31, 1922, in Port Arthur, Texas to A. Sam and Lillian Kellogg Cox. She lived the majority of her life in Decatur, Alabama and worked for many years as the accountant for Rhodes Furniture Store in Decatur. She loved all of her family and enjoyed traveling, genealogy, antiquing, playing cards, fishing, and watching baseball and football.
Pallbearers include Allan Moore, John Moore, Chris Cromer, Jason Lay, Sean Pollard, and John Barber.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
