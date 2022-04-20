HARTSELLE — Geraldine Jarrett King, age 79, of Hartselle, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at her residence. She was born November 14, 1942, to Druid “Red” Oscar Jarrett and Eva Steele Jarrett.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bobby Ray Jarrett.
Survivors include her husband, Conrad King; sons, Charlie (Lisa) King and Edward (Rebecca) King; grandchildren, Emily Brooke King, Blake (Rebecca) King, Kaylon (Mark) Jamieson, and Hunter King; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Reba (Marvin) Garner and Rachel (Russeau) Lamer; and brother, Charles (Jan) Jarrett.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.