SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Geraldine Johnson Garner, 87, of Somerville will be Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ben Bates officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6:00 to 8:00 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Garner, who was born May 29, 1933, in Morgan County to Cicero Fount Johnson and Lois Ella Johnson, died on Saturday April 24, 2021, in Somerville. She was a member of the Antioch United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Jack Garner and by a granddaughter, Kim Eslinger and her husband, Tommy; two brothers, Iley Johnson and James Johnson; three sisters, Iris Jackson, Jean Windsor and Linda Harris.
She is survived by two sons, Rickie Garner (Sharon) and Tommy Garner (Sharon); two daughters, Janet Allen (Wayne) and Amy Mims (Bobby); seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Robert Mims, James Jackson, Ray Garner, Matt Taylor, Wes Ray, Bryan Thigpen and Jarrod Weeks will serve as pallbearers.
Rickie Garner, Tommy Garner, Wayne Allen and Bobby Mims are honorary pallbearers.
