HARTSELLE — Geraldine Legg Locke of Hartselle, passed away peacefully on January 24th. She was born May 30, 1940 to Talmadge and Buford Hendrix Legg. She was married to Donald Locke and they had recently celebrated their 61st year of “Happily Ever After” together. She was an avid genealogist, painter, caretaker, and devoted her life to Christ. Her last speech was at the memorial for the fallen heroes of the Vietnam War this past December. Together, she and Donald discovered the beauty of North America many times over in their motorhome. She was a builder, a thinker, and a person predestined to change many things, physically, spiritually, and educationally.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Locke; daughter, Jannette Behnke (Joe); granddaughter, Melinda Collier (Phillip); stepgrandsons, Joe Behnke Jr. (Kari) and Brian Behnke (Angela); three greatgrandchildren, Anniston, Ridge and Tripp Collier; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Colin and Donovan Behnke; brothers, Donald, Frank (Rosa) and Jim (Sue) Legg; sister, Maedrue Driver (Charles); and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Carl and Billy Gene Legg.
There will be a visitation tonight from 6 to 8 at Peck Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel with interment at Oak Ridge United Methodist Church.
