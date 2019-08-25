DECATUR — Geraldine Mae Hurd, of Decatur, AL, passed away on August 19, 2019 at her caregiver’s home after a prolonged illness. Her visitation will be on August 26, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life Service will be at 1 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel with Barry Sempsrott officiating. Gerry will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery.
Geraldine (Gerry) is survived by her daughter, Charlene Johnson (Charles); son, Robert Hurd (Colleen), son, Richard Hurd (Brenda); daughter-in-law, Trenia Hurd; grandchildren, Dennis Johnson, Jessie Meyers, and Bobby Hurd, stepgrandchildren, Nathan Reno, Heather Vinson, and Jared Vinson; and brother, William Burkart (Gale).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charley F. Hurd Jr. of 43 years; son, Michael Scott Hurd; and her sister, Barbara Rosinski. Geraldine was born November 8, 1928, in Evanston, IL, the daughter of Gerald Burkart and Irma (Riedemann) Burkart and was raised in Marquette, MI.
Geraldine graduated from Graveraet High School in Marquette, MI, and later went to work for the Bell Telephone Company in Michigan as a telephone operator. She married Charley F. Hurd Jr. in 1952 and lived in several Great Lakes duty stations while her husband was in the Coast Guard. After his retirement, they moved to Alabama in 1971, and she continued to work for the Bell Telephone Company. She retired from Bellsouth in 1991 after 30 years of service with much recognition for her work. Gerry thoroughly enjoyed her family and helping others.
Geraldine was a member of Grace River Community Church, Decatur, AL (formerly known as Austinville Church of God). She was very active in all aspects of her church life and had a close church family as well. She was loved by everyone who knew her.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Grace River Community Church in lieu of flowers.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the Hurd family.
