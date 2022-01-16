DECATUR — Geraldine Raley McKenzie, 91, died January 14, 2022.
Visitation will be Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the funeral service
following at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Peck Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Bethlehem West
Missionary Baptist Cemetery in Cullman.
