FALKVILLE
Funeral service for Geraldine Pike Cloer, 80, will be Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Michael Gunter, Pastor Tim Taylor and Brother Bobby Smith officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing.Burial will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Cloer, who died on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at her residence, was born April 12, 1939, in Morgan County to Lee Pike and Delores Johnson Pike. She was a member of Risen Church and spent a large part of her life witnessing for the Lord. She was employed at Copeland Corporation prior to her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Hoyt Cloer; three children, Michael Hoyt Cloer, Regina Leigh Cloer and James Scott Cloer and four brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include one sister, Alice Dobbs Glenn; two grandchildren, Miles Cloer and Byron Cloer (Nicole); and one great-grandchild, Allison Cloer.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.