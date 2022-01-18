DECATUR — Funeral service for Geraldine Raley McKenzie, 91, will be today, January 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ray Lee officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Bethlehem West Missionary Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. McKenzie passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at NHC Healthcare. She was born October 26, 1930, in Morgan County to William Barthel Raley and Vernie Lou Hooper. She was employed and retired from Monsanto in Decatur, AL. She loved working with her roses in the garden. Mrs. McKenzie was a member of the Shoal Creek Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. McKenzie “Mac”; two grandchildren, Jordan Alyson McKenzie and Brian Stuart Bowen; special friend, Lavonis Bryan and her parents.
Survivors include her son, James Larry McKenzie; daughter, Judy McKenzie Bowen (Buck); two brothers, Harold Raley and Darryl Raley; two sisters, Janice Powell and Joyce Lowery; two grandchildren, Justin Blaine McKenzie and Amanda Bowen Brown (Billy); and two great-grandchildren.
