D.8.9.23 Geraldine Aycock.jpg
Buy Now

DECATUR — Geraldine Whitt Aycock passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, August 6th at Forest Manor Long Term Healthcare Facility in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She was 100 years of age. She was born on February 16, 1923 in Ardmore, Tennessee to Raymond and Pearl Gautney Whitt, who preceded her in death. They moved to Decatur at a very early age where Mrs. Aycock lived most of her life. She graduated from Riverside High School in Decatur Alabama.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.