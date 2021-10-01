PRICEVILLE — Gertrude Aday Wells passed away peacefully of natural causes on September 28, 2021 at The Terrace of Priceville, Alabama at the age of 95. A native of Decatur, Alabama, Gertrude was born on December 12, 1925 the youngest child and only daughter of Lucian Minor and Ethel Miller Aday.
Gertrude graduated from Austinville High School in 1943 and went to work in the accounting department of what is now known as Ardent Mills Decatur. She later married Everett Clayton Wells, also of Decatur, and moved to Auburn where Everett received a degree in veterinary science. The couple moved to Hopkinsville, Kentucky where Everett established a veterinary practice and Gertrude became a homemaker. In 1954 they welcomed a son, Everett Clayton Wells, Jr., and built a life around community service and cattle farming. Gertrude was also employed by the Christian County Water Authority.
In 1995 Gertrude and Everett returned to their roots in Decatur where they both lived for the remainder of their lives. Gertrude volunteered her time at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center. She loved classical music, enjoyed playing piano and organ, and visiting her son and daughter-in-law in Arizona.
Gertrude was preceded in death by her husband, Everett; her parents, Lucian and Ethel; four brothers, L.M., Eugene, Harold and John Aday. She is survived by her son, Everett Clayton “Clay” and daughter-in-law, Suzanne Wells of Phoenix, Arizona.
Interment is at noon on October 1, 2021, Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur, Alabama. Visitation will be on the same day at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, a charity the Wells loved and supported throughout their lives.
