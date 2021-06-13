DECATUR
Gertrude Ellen Black, 90, of Decatur, passed away on June 9, 2021. She was born March 2, 1931 in Morgan County to John Wiley Scott and Edna Ann Evans Scott. Visitation will be Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 1:00-2:00 at Bellview Baptist Church with the funeral following and Rev. Allan Queen officiating. Burial to follow in Russell Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Harold Black Sr., and her parents.
Survivors include daughters, Cherie Fuller, Debbie Riggins, Donna Tate, Tina Lindsey, Amy Phillips, Tara Smith; sons, William Black Jr., and John Wayne Black; 17 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
