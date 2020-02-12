HARTSELLE — Ghaith Hameed Vest of Hartselle, passed away on February 7, 2020. His visitation will be on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 11 A.M. until 1 P.M. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will begin at 1 P.M. at the funeral home with Elder Dan Hopper officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
Ghaith is survived by his parents, Annice Marie H. Vest and Howard R. Vest; three stepbrothers, Jon Vest (Holly), Decatur, Alabama, Joey Vest (Elaine), Lake Jackson, Texas and Brad Vest (Alica), Fleetwood, North Carolina, four nieces, one nephew and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ghaith was born on July 27, 1997 in Ammon, Jordan. He graduated from Danville High School where he participated in football and baseball. Ghaith also successfully completed welding training at Global Tech Institute.
Pallbearers will be Jon Vest, Joey Vest, Brad Vest, Charles Vest, Mike Sandlin, Dallas Green, Ross Smith, Joe Herring, July Herring and Dylan Kalman.
Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.