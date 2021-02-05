LOWNDESBORO, ALABAMA — Gilbert Todd Meadows Jr., age 84, a lifelong resident of Lowndesboro, AL passed away on January 31, 2021. A graveside service will be held at Oakview Cemetery in Lowndesboro on Sunday February 7, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend James Greene officiating.
Todd is preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Carr Meadows and his father, Gilbert Todd Meadows of Lowndesboro. He is survived by his wife of 58 years (1962), Sue Carrell Meadows (raised in Decatur); their children Gilbert Todd Meadows III (Laura) of Montgomery, AL, Reneau Kirk Meadows (Tammy) of Lowndesboro, AL, Dr. Cornelius Robinson Meadows (Aubretia) of Vestavia Hills, AL, and Carrell Meadows Shivers (Tom) of Buford, GA.
He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren: Dr. Gilbert Austin Meadows (Lucy) of Birmingham, AL, Elizabeth Hayden Meadows, Kathryn Taylor Meadows, and John Steadman Meadows of Montgomery, AL, Charlotte Rose Meadows of Lowndesboro, AL, William David Meadows, Clarissa Noelle Meadows, Ansley Corinne Meadows and Ethan Harrison Meadows of Vestavia Hills, AL, Lela Carrell Shivers and Coen Thomas Shivers of Buford, GA.
Born on March 10, 1936, Todd was a lifelong resident of Lowndesboro, AL. He was a graduate and Valedictorian of Hayneville High School and attended Auburn University where he was a member of Phi Eta Sigma honorary society and Sigma Nu fraternity. Due to the unexpected death of his father Gilbert, he was called home to assume control of the family farming operation. He was a sixth-generation farmer who possessed abundant energy and enthusiasm and who pursued excellence in all his endeavors. Todd was an entrepreneur, cattleman, cotton producer, cotton ginner, row crop grower and received statewide recognition for his farming practices. He was a competitive tennis player and charter member of the Marengo Foundation. He was an expert marksman from an early age and enjoyed dove shoots and quail hunting and good competition throughout his life. He also enjoyed playing bridge, Sunday afternoon tennis with friends and the Lowndesboro Breakfast Club.
Todd was a lifelong member and deacon of Lowndesboro Baptist Church, which was constructed by his grandfather, Henry Howard Meadows in 1880.
Pallbearers will be Cas McCurdy, Garrett McCurdy, Howard Meadows, John Blue Meadows, Payne Meadows, and Perry Woodruff.
Honorary Pallbearers include Thomas Coker, Bobby Gates, Val Ivey, Harold Speir, and Logan Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Lowndesboro Baptist Church, c/o Bobby Gates, P.O. Box 40, Hayneville, AL 36040.
