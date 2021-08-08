DANVILLE — Gilmer Craig, age 77, of Danville, Alabama passed away on August 5th after a valiant battle with dementia. He was born on December 4, 1943 to RV and Bertha Craig in Franklin County, Alabama. After graduating high school in 1961 he went to business school in Birmingham, before moving to Chicago where he worked at Martin Carthage before serving in the Army, being stationed in Korea. He married Jane White and they had three children: Sandy, Steven and Jenny. After moving to Decatur, he worked at Roadway Express as a logistic coordinator for 30 years before retiring.
He is preceded in death by his son, Steven; mother and father; and three brothers, Vernon, Rod and Charles.
He enjoyed 23 of retirement, gardening and spending time with family and friends. He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Jane; daughters, Sandy and Jenny; grandchildren, Morgan, Max, Landon, and Averie; and great grandson, Hudson.
Funeral services will be held at Parkway Funeral Home on Sunday, 8-8-21. Visitation will be between 1:00 and 2:00 p.m. with services starting at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at Union Hill cemetery in Phil Campbell, AL.
