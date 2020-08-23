BENSENVILLE, ILLINOIS — Funeral for Gina Ann Summerford, 51, of Bensenville, IL, formerly of Hartselle, will be today, August 23, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Michael Gunter officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
She was born June 11, 1969 in Hartselle, AL to Robert C. Summerford and Sherry R. Roberts Summerford. She passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her father. Gina was a loving mother, daughter and sister. She was a very hard worker. Gina was a Regional Manager for Cargolux Airlines.
Survivors include her son, Kellen Stephen Nyikos; her mother, Sherry R. Summerford; two sisters, Cherie Summerford and Robin S. Sharp (Mike); and niece, Holly Sharp.
