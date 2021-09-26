DECATUR — Graveside service for Ginger Elizabeth Holzer, 72, of Decatur will be at Roselawn Cemetery on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11 AM with Reverend Dallas Culver officiating and Ridout’s Brown-Service directing.
Ginger died September 16, 2021 in Decatur, AL. Ginger was born in Decatur, AL on January 26, 1949 to Deva Bernice Frahn and Thomas Richard Ennis. Ginger was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert Hans Holzer and her sister, Kimberly Carol Skipworth.
Ginger is survived by three sons, Patrick Holzer and wife, Meredith, of Birmingham, Marcus Holzer of Decatur and Adam Holzer and wife, Devin, of Orange Beach; nine grandchildren; brothers, Thomas Lawrence Ennis, Shane Ennis; and sisters, Terri Susan Aldridge, Lyda Roseanne Dodd and Patra Jo Kelley.
