LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Ginger Carol Gulley Womble McIntosh, 53, of Leoma, TN; resided in Decatur, AL, passed away March 27, 2020 with her family by her side. Ginger was a selfless, loving mother, granny, and sister. To know her was to love her. Ginger had a heart of gold. She loved to make everyone laugh and smile.
Survived by daughters, Heather Heathcoat (Justin), Killen, AL; Robyn DeLaTorre (Steven), Williston, ND; grandchildren, Bailey, Matthew, Skylar, Steven, Jacob and Scarlett; siblings, Dean Hampton, David Gulley, Dorothy Hensley, Linda Killburn, Jimmie Gulley, Doris Hughes, Sue Howell, Roger Gulley, Jane Hart, Leroy Gulley and Marilyn Byrd; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents, Edward Arlin Gulley, Alta Louise Justice Gulley.
Memorial arrangements are postponed at this time and will be held at Greenhill Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations for the funeral would be appreciated.
Greenhill Funeral Home is assisting the family.
