BELLE MINA — Glades Odell Moore, 100, of Belle Mina, AL was born on September 16, 1921 and passed away on March 16, 2022. The graveside service was scheduled for Saturday, March 19 at 2:00 p.m. at Roselawn Gardens of Memory/Cemetery in Decatur, AL with Rev. Scott Kowerduck officiating.
Odell Moore was born to Chester Egbert “Jake” Braswell and Katie Florence Martin Braswell. She was a member of Belle Mina United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker and avid volunteer. She served the church and community, especially through her gifts of flower arranging, baking, and sewing.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Glenna Dell Moore Devine; her husband of 71 years, Glennes Virgil Moore; and seven brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her granddaughters, Katie Devine and Beth Abrams as well as her great-grandchildren, Anastasia Abrams and Nate Abrams.
Pallbearers were Geoff Abrams, Joe Ditaro, Donald Hollingsworth, Harry Jones, Dr. Wayne Laney, and Ben Moore.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Methodist Children’s Home (800) 853-1272, MCH.org, email or Trowelers Garden Club of Decatur, AL (256)350-0664, www.alagardens.net.
Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
