HILLSBORO —Private Funeral Service for Gladys Culver Gillespie, 86, of Hillsboro will be at Midway Memorial Gardens with Brother Daniel Gray officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Gillespie, who died Monday, April, 13th, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born November 2nd, 1934, to Arthur and Ruby Culver, Kalamazoo, MI. She was a member of Independent Church of Jesus Christ. She was a teacher for many years, as well as a supervisor at Lawrence County Board of Education. She obtained several educational degrees at UNA and Athens State College. Her highest degree was an Ed.S in administration. At retirement, she was working on her PHD in education.
She was a member of the Retired Teachers Association, American Legion Auxiliary, and Christmas Seals Lung Association. She was a cherished Mom, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Flint Cyle Gillespie, Sr.; her parents, and three sisters, Shirley Maywood, Sharon Craft and Mary Rouse.
Survivors include two sons, Flint C. (Benna) Gillespie, Jr. and Mark (Kathy) Gillespie; two daughters, Gwen (Alan) Wade and Cheryl (Rod) Sawyer. Three siblings, Billy (Sandy) Culver, Wally (Sandy) Culver, Delores (Jim) Tipton. Siblings in love, Billy and James Gillespie, Mary Ann Myers, Peggy Shelton, Christine Guarisco, Unita Gillespie and Margaret Gillespie; nine grandchildren, Brad Wade, Mark A. Gillespie, Brandi Rose, Jill Newman, Shaun Gillespie, Lauren Bryant, Dave Gillespie, Ryan Sawyer and Brent Gillespie; and 14 great-grandchildren, Briley Gillespie, Kiley Gillespie, Chase Rose, Ella Rose, Caroline Gillespie, Grant Newman, Harper Gillespie, Mason Bryant, Paisley Sawyer, Marshanna Gillespie, Gavin Gillespie, Hadley Sawyer, Cyla Gillespie, Jackson Bryant, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and students.
Paulbearers will be grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Independent Church of Jesus Christ, St. Jude, The American Cancer Society, and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Visit our website at parkwayfunerals.com to sign our online guest book.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.