DECATUR — Gladys Mann Webster, 91, of Decatur, Alabama, passed away December 15, 2020. She was born February 5, 1929 to the late George Allen Mann and Mamie Mann. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Webster; three sisters and nine brothers.
She is survived by her two daughters, Donna Pritchett, Jill McConnell (Garrold); five grandchildren, Matt Crumpton (Melinda), Sondra Cooper (Matt), Roxanne Johnson, Patti Lubisco (Joe) and Julie Reeves (Tim); eight great-grandchildren, Austin, Aiden and Abbie Johnson, Joey and Zach Lubisco, Maddox and Sam Reeves, and Olivia Cooper.
Gladys married David Webster in 1947. Early in their married life after David became a Methodist minister, Gladys lovingly supported his ministry and served alongside him in several North Alabama church congregations. David retired from full-time ministry in Albertville and they both continued serving at First United Methodist Church. In retirement, they grew a beautiful rose garden around their home and earned several Garden of the Month awards.
Following David’s death, Gladys continued to maintain their garden and create beautiful floral arrangements for many different occasions at the church. Gladys would spend the next 35 years devoted to several church ministries and living life to the fullest. She retired from Big Spring Lake Elementary in the cafeteria. She traveled cross-country and overseas to England, Israel, and Ecuador. She enjoyed several years attending Auburn football games. She loved spending time at Smith Lake with her family and loved making fried pies, homemade ice cream and other goodies for her family and friends.
A graveside service will be Friday, December 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Burningtree Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home.
