FALKVILLE — A Graveside Funeral service for the family and Interment for Gladys Marie Lynn, 87, will be Friday, October 29, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Roundtop Cemetery with Brother James Watts officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. Lynn died on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Falkville Health Care Center. She was born March 12, 1934, in Morgan County to Jack Wilhite and Addie Monk Wilhite. She was a seamtress working at Athens Lingerie and Fly Manufacturing, prior to her retirement. She was a loving mother, wife and grandmother. Preceding her in death were her husband, Denis Lynn and her parents.
Survivors include sons, Chuck Lynn (Angie Lynn) and Richard Lynn (Dana Adams Lynn); daughters, Lois Pearson (Jerry) and Joyce Daniel (Larry Daniel); grandchildren, Chucky Lynn, Meghan Hurd, Brittany Lynn, Wendy Kirkpatrick, Ron Morris, Kim Gumarian and Saige Daniel; eight great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
