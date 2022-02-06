DECATUR — Funeral services for Gladys Woods Vandiver will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 2 p.m., at Ridout’s Brown Service Funeral Home, with Reverend Clyde Ledlow officiating. Visitation will begin at noon until service time at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Mrs. Vandiver was born March 3, 1936 in Limestone County. She was retired from Prestolite, and attended New Beginnings Baptist Church.
She is preceeded in death by her parents; sisters, Wilma Roper and Betty Green; brothers, Thomas Woods and Calvin Powers; and one son, James Micheal (Woods) Richardson.
She is survived by her seven grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and her neices and nephews.
