DECATUR — Glen Harold Paul, 71, of Decatur, Alabama, passed away on May 26, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
The family will receive friends, Sunday, May 30th from 2-4p.m. in the fountain area of Central United Methodist Church in Decatur.
Glen was born in Chickasha, Oklahoma to Jack and Mary Paul on February 2, 1950. He married Virginia Cauley on June 23, 1973. He graduated from the University of Montevallo in 1972 with a Degree in Business Administration. He was a proud member of Delta Chi fraternity. Glen worked as a Safety Engineer for many years. He also enjoyed coaching his sons in baseball and soccer.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack Guy Paul, Jr. and Mary Venetz Paul.
He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia; his sons, David (Suzanna) of Madison, AL, Chris (Kristin) of Decatur, and Andrew of Chicago, IL. He is also survived by his sister, Judy P. Darden of Wilmington, NC, and his beloved grandchildren, Kaitlynn, Addison, Jaysen, Avery and Aiden.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Stephen Harbin for giving Glen another 20 years with them.
