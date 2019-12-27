MOULTON — Funeral for Glenda Bradford Sawyer, 69, will be today at Parkway Funeral Home at 11 a.m.. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Sawyer died Monday, December 23, 2019. She was born June 24, 1950 to Jack Bradford and Evelyn Bradford.
