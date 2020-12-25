DECATUR — Funeral service for Glenda Dale Roy Thompson, 73, will be Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at Hartselle Church of Christ with Phillip Hines officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Loosier Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:30 to 1:30 P.M. at Hartselle Church of Christ.
Mrs. Thompson died on Monday, December 21, 2020 at her residence. She was born September 22, 1947, in Lawrence County to Ottis Euel Roy and Clara Ruth Madry Roy. She was the Accounts Payable Clerk for the Alabama Farmers Cooperative for 33 years prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Hartselle Church of Christ. She loved to travel with her family and had several hobbies such as: reading, going to the movies and spending time with her family playing cards. She rarely missed an event for her grandchildren and loved to spoil them rotten. She was a generous soul and was one of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s biggest fans. As the wife of a minister for many years, she was a selfless servant, caring for others more than herself.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Dwight Thompson; a brother, Bob Roy; a sister, Brenda Roy Tapscott and her parents.
Survivors include one son, George Dwight Thompson, Jr. (Jennifer), Smithville, MS; two daughters, Dawn Thompson Runager (Michael), Decatur, AL and Greta Thompson Lamb (Craig), Harvest, AL; two brothers, Marvin Roy, Locust Fork, AL and Joe Roy, Trinity, AL; and five grandchildren, Mackenzie and Garrett Runager and Keaton, Conner and Emma Claire Lamb.
Pallbearers will be Garrett Runager, Michael Runager, Stacy Tapscott, Jason Tapscott, Randall Roy, Keith Thompson, Kevin Thompson, David Thompson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Keaton and Conner Lamb, Derrick and Brandon Roy.
