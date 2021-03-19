MOBILE — Glenda Faye Osborne Burton, 67, formerly of Hartselle, died March 18, 2021. Sharpley Funeral Home will announce arrangements.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Israeli voters poised to send first Reform rabbi to Knesset
- Canadian tried in China on spy charges, no verdict announced
- Lebanese are gripped by worry as economic meltdown speeds up
- Henrique's power-play goal in OT leads Ducks past Coyotes
- Biden, Harris offering solace to grieving Asian Americans
- NYC strip clubs sue New York state over COVID shutdown
- Asian markets follow Wall St lower after Fed bump
- Sports on TV: March 19-20, 2021
Most Read
Articles
- Construction of overpass set to start Monday
- Man accused of stealing animal medications from Bryan Animal Clinic
- Hartselle High junior advances in 'American Idol' competition
- Florida governor said any student could repeat a grade next year. It’s not turning out that way
- 'Most impressive storm system' in recent years headed this way
- Decatur police: Every neighborhood has drugs
- State bans over-the-counter sales of 'gas station dope'
- Decatur police: Nearly a pound of marijuana found at man's residence
- 4 charged in Southwest Decatur shooting
- Police: Morgan residents face drug charges for meth in vehicle, residence
Images
Videos
Commented
- Jackson calls for Pepper to resign over racially insensitive 2018 post (7)
- Council not joining Jackson’s call for Pepper's resignation (5)
- Details released on torture, death of 8-month-old (4)
- Editorial: Council should enforce residency requirement (4)
- Pepper: 'Extremely sorry' for racially insensitive post in 2018 (3)
- Construction of overpass set to start Monday (3)
- Decatur Morgan Hospital taking vaccines to the people (2)
- Lottery bill falls short — again (2)
- Tianeptine ban just restarts the clock (2)
- Murder charge dropped against Al Sharpton's half-brother (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.