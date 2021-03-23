SPANISH FORT — Funeral for Glenda Faye Osborne Burton, 66, formerly of Hartselle, will be Wednesday at 12 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church in Hartselle with burial in Hartselle Memory Gardens. The body will be at the church one hour prior to the service. The family will receive friends today from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Henrietta Garth-Sharpley Memorial Chapel. Sharpley Funeral Home will be directing the services.
