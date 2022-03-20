MOULTON — Graveside service for Glenda “GG” Garrison, 70, of Moulton will be Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Morris Chapel Cemetery with Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Miss Garrison died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at her residence. She was born November 10, 1951, to Roy Garrison and Thelma Garrison. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Nelda Kennedy, Ann Hill; brothers, Ron Garrison, Cline Garrison.
Survivors include brother, Forest (Nancy) Garrison; sisters, Racine Rasmussen, Betty (Ron) VanDerSilk, Becky (Phillip) Gillespie, Vickie (David) McCullough, Melinda (Stanley) Allen.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
