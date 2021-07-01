LEXINGTON, NC
Glenn Everette Sanford, “Pop, Paw Paw,” age 80 went home to be with the Lord after a long illness on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Mr. Sanford was born on April 10, 1941 to Clarence Beach and Mary Ellen Warren Sanford in Lowell, North Carolina. Glenn was preceded in death by both his parents, grandparents and his first wife.
Glenn will forever be cherished in the lives of his wife and children. He is survived by Sonya Sanford Enfinger (Donald) of TN, Marla Sanford Davids (Lance) of FL, Timothy Sanford (Alisha) of GA, Kevin Sanford (Ashley) and Brian Sanford (Stacy), both of NC. He had seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren. He was the oldest of three children, Howard Sanford (Gloria Sanford) of GA, Sydney Love (Richard Love) of NC. A host of nieces, nephews, loving in-laws, cousins and of course his friends. Glenn was fortunate to have the love of two faithful Christian wives and their families.
Services will be held Friday, July 2nd at Davidson Funeral Home, Lexington, NC. Family and Friends Viewing at 10:00 AM, Service at 11:00 AM. Mr. Sanford will be buried at Sandy Plains Baptist Church, Gastonia, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HospiceofDavidson.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.
