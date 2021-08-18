HARTSELLE — Funeral for Glennis Crawley, 75, will be Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Lynn Harvel officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in the Old Pitman Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Crawley, who died on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at her residence, was born July 2, 1946, in Lincoln County, Tennessee. She was employed by Kinder-Morgan Company as an accountant and secretary, prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Tunsel Road Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school. She also was a Cub Scout Den Leader and enjoyed Alabama Football. Preceding her in death were her parents, Buck and Roberta Slaughter and a sister, Doris Kanuck.
Survivors include her husband, Horace Crawley; sons, Kevin Crawley (Stephanie) and Michael Crawley (Sabrina); brothers, Jerry Mooney and Jimmy Slaughter; and her grandchildren, Branningan Edde (James), Conner Crawley, Brandon Crawley, Patrick Crawley.
Pallbearers will be Howard Crawley, Brandon Crawley, James Edde, Artie Dutton, Dan Mackey and Matt Briggs.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Conner Crawley, Patrick Crawley.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.