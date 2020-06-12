DECATUR — Funeral service for Gloria Barbara Sharp, 76, will be today, June 12, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Cecil Berry officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Center Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Sharp died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital. She was born December 10, 1943, in Jackson County to George Foster Guess and Dessie Austin Guess. She was a faithful Christian lady, a loving wife, mother and grandmother that had a servant’s heart and was a good friend to all. She loved her dogs and all animals. She enjoyed the outdoors and nature. She was employed as the bookkeeper and office manager for Champion Paper Company, prior to her retirement. Preceding her in death were her beloved husband, Huey Leon Sharp; her parents, and two brothers, Alvis and Ardway Guess.
Survivors include two daughters, Ana Marie Franklin and Ami Michelle McCurley; one stepdaughter, Donita Hale (Tony); one stepson, Reggie Sharp (Laura); two sisters, Jewel Lancaster and Bonnie Jordan; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Sharp and Sarah Sharp; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Randy Sharp, Jeremy Hale, Dudley Jordan, James Jordan, Brody Sharp and Leslie Guess.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Ralph Sharp, Leverette Blankenship and William G. “Cotton” Hazelrig.
