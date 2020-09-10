DECATUR
Gloria Dean Whitt, 82, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Visitation will be on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Decatur City Cemetery with Dr. Fred Karthaus officiating.
Mrs. Whitt was a joyful uplifting person. She was very creative and enjoyed painting. Mrs. Whitt worked for Pepsi Cola Company for over 20 years until retirement. She enjoyed shopping and decorating in her spare time. Her family loved her and will miss her dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Daisy Dungy; husband, James “Jim” Whitt, and brother, Tommy Eugene Dungy.
Mrs. Whitt is survived by sons, Greg Bass (Monica) and Shaun Bass; sisters, Imogene Jones, Louise Proctor (Bobby), Patsy Walker, Linda Wise, and Sandra Dungy, and many nieces and nephews.
