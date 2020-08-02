SANDY SPRINGS, GEORGIA — 7/24/1948 - 7/29/2020 — Gloria Jean Craig was born July 24, 1948 to Woodrow and Cora Garmany in Gadsden, Alabama. She grew up with her beloved brothers, Wesley and Gary Garmany in Decatur, Alabama. She attended West Morgan High School and graduated in 1966.
She was the first one in the Garmany family to attend College. In 1967 she attended South Eastern Bible College in Lakeland Florida. Her goal was to become a missionary to the American Indians.
In the late 60’s Gloria met and fell in love with her husband Ed Craig, while she was working during Summer breaks at his father’s family firm, Quality Collection Agency. They were married on January 10, 1970 and her first son Jason Alan Craig was born later in 1970. The family business dissolved in 1971. Gloria worked for several companies and became one of the head administrators and teachers at Marietta Christian School and Shiloh Hills Christian school during the late 70’s and throughout the 80’s. Her second son Mark Craig was born in 1977. She also lived with her beloved sister-in-law Brenda Williams and her niece Jennifer Hasty in the 80’s and Jennifer who was without a doubt her “daughter” also.
Throughout the late 80’s and 90’s Gloria worked for Liberty Mutual Bank and Mortgage, Wells Fargo and Attorney firms in the Mortgage Banking business where she held various managerial positions.
In 1998-2003 she moved to Valencia, California with her husband Ed Craig. These were some of their happiest times. They enjoyed touring wineries and traveling up and down the coast of California on the weekends and vacations. But they moved back to Georgia in 2004 and to be back with family. At that time Ed, Mark and Jason started the family business Legal Recovery Resource (LRR) which is now Revenue Cycle Associates (RCA) in Sandy Springs, GA. After her beloved husband passed in 2013, Gloria began working with her two sons and RCA as a request from her late husband. RCA has now grown and services 500 clients and has almost 50 employees. She gave all of her heart and soul to the company and loved and admired all of the employees as her own. The employees affectionately called these her “Ms. Gloria” or “Ms. G.” She continued to work every day until she unfortunately contracted Covid-19.
Gloria absolutely loved and adored her grandchildren. Jason’s son Carson Craig was born in 2001, Dylan McQueen, Mark’s wife Lisa’s son, and Justin Hasty became her grandsons also a few years later. The star child, Juliette, was born to Mark and Lisa in 2009. These were the center of her world and she loved and spoiled everyone them rotten. She also absolutely was crazy about her two Schnauzer’s Artie and Ben whom she also spoiled and doted on constantly. After Ben died a few years ago, she took Jason and his wife Cindy’s dog Aubie as her own and proceeded to spoil him rotten as well.
She leaves a legacy of love and compassion to everyone she ever knew or came in contact with her. She loved all of her relatives from Lafayette and Somerville, Georgia and from Centre to Decatur Alabama. She was hard working and always dedicated to her task, but she was more dedicated to her family and friends. She was the shining light of her family and absolutely the most selfless and giving person to have ever graced this world.
She was preceded in death by both her parents, Woodrow and Cora Garmany; her husband, Edward Alan Craig; brother, Gary Don Garmany; her sister-in- law, Brenda Williams.
She is survived by her brother, Wesley Garmany; her sons, Jason A Craig and Mark L. Craig; her daughters-in-law, Cindy and Lisa Craig; her niece, Jennifer Hasty and three grandchildren, Carson Craig, Dylan McQueen, and Juliette Craig, and Justin Hasty.
Funeral services will be held at HM Patterson Funeral Home, 173 Allen Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.