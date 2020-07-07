HARTSELLE — Graveside service for Gloria Josephine “Jo” Baker Thompson, 91, of Hartselle, will be today, July 7, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Mount Pisgah Cemetery, Flint, with Shane McGregor officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Thompson, who died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her residence, was born July 29, 1928, in Morgan County to James McMath “Max” Baker and Texie Missouri Rodgers Baker. She was preceded in death by her husband, William James Thompson and stepson, Harold Thompson. Mrs. Thompson was employed as an operator for AT&T for 35 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Parker of Hartselle; stepson, Kenneth Thompson (Jean) of Hartselle; two stepdaughters, Rachel Evans (Jacky) and Mildred Hogue, both of Hartselle; and two grandchildren, Max Parker and Natalie Parker-McDaniel; and a host of stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Perry Thompson, Terry Thompson, Matt McDaniel, Shane Evans and Max Parker.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to your favorite charity.
