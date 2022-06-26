CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE/ DECATUR, AL — Gloria Ann Lee, Age 91, Chattanooga, TN/Decatur, AL. On June 23, 2022, Gloria began her first perfect day with her Lord/Savior, Jesus Christ.
Gloria Lee was born October 5, 1930, to James R Winton and Zella Winton, Married to John W. Lee, August 12, 1950. Gloria and husband, John W. Lee, owned and operated Lee Shoes Boots and Clothing, on Highway 67 in Decatur, AL for many years with their family. Mr. and Mrs. Lee, both attended the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Decatur, AL.
Gloria and John were married on August 12, 1950 and were married for 61 years before John’s passing. Together, Gloria and John had five children, ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Mrs. Lee is preceded in death by her parents, James and Zella Winton; baby girl, Winton; husband, John W. Lee; brothers, James Harold Winton and Ronnie Winton; and sister, Nancy Humphries; daughter, Debby A. Lee; son-In-law, Donald Gresham; granddaughter, Heather Lee; and great granddaughter, Eden Pierce.
Mrs. Lee is survived by her children, John D. Lee, wife Sheila Lee of Moss Point, MS, Freda Gresham of Decatur, AL, Robert Lee, wife-Tamela Lee of Hartselle, AL ,and Jerry Lee, wife, Susan Lee of Chattanooga TN; her grandchildren, Michael Gresham of Decatur, AL, Christine Smith-Barnett and Stephen Barnett of Danville, AL, JR Smith, of Hartselle, AL, Blake Pierce and Stacey Pierce of Huntsville, AL, Katie Knighten and Colt Knighten of Priceville, AL, Reese Pierce and Miranda Pierce of Hartselle, AL, Benjamin D. Lee of Nuremburg, Germany, Amanda Lee of Chattanooga, TN, Chad Lee of Clarksville, TN, and Chris Lee of Chattanooga, TN; and her Great Grandchildren: Hope Gresham, Zachery Nilsen, James D. Holland, Bethany Barnett, Ashton Knighten, Elle Kate Knighten, Livia Pierce, and Ava Pierce.
Services will be held on Wednesday, June 29th at 11:00 a.m., at Shelton Funeral Home with Elder Robert Lee and Elder John D. Lee officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 am until 11:00 a.m., on that day at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.