MOUNT HOPE — Gloria Neal Williams Smith, 68, of Mount Hope passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her home. At this time, a private graveside will be held at Rock Springs Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
A member of Rock Springs Presbyterian Church, Gloria worked as an educator with Lawrence County Schools for 41 years.
Survivors include her husband of 22 years, Coach John Smith, Jr.; children, Trey Smith, Taylor Smith (Megan) and Jane Carol McClain (Jonathan); grandsons, Tannon and Lincoln McClain; sisters, Charlotte Anderton and Amy Henley (Lonnie); and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Neal and Betty Williams.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Borden, Taylor Smith, Kamdyn Little, Colby Harville, Noah Harville, Bryson Borden, Jim Nolen and Timothy Little.
The family extends special thanks to Hospice of the Valley, Tina Flannigan, Kenyatta Woodard, Kathy Borden and Gloria’s church family for everything that was done for her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley or Dementia Research.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.