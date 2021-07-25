DECATUR — Gloria Williams Arthur, age 75, Decatur, AL., formerly of Haleyville, AL., passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021. She worked in the Medical Field, having retired in Nursing Administration, she was known as the lady that owned Bank Street Antiques in Decatur, AL., and a member of First United Methodist Church in Decatur, AL.
Family and Friends will gather Monday, July 26, 2021 at 11:30 AM at Winston Memorial Cemetery (96 Co. Rd. 36 Haleyville, AL. 35565) for a Graveside Service with Dr. Ron Horton officiating.
She is survived by her brothers, Bill, Rod, Jeff and Mike Williams; a host of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Palmer Williams, Sr. and Mary Virginia Conkle Williams; son, Rusty Arthur.
You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com.
