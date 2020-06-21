DECATUR — Graveside service for Golda Mae Hargrove Webb, age 85, of Decatur, will be Sunday, June 21, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Burningtree Memorial Gardens with Rev. Don Gentry officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Webb, who died Friday, June 19, 2020, at her residence, was born June 27, 1934, in Wickliffe, KY to Cornelius Lewis Hargrove and Bertha Mae Lawrence Hargrove. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her son, Rick Webb; her parents; and two grandchildren, Jason Webb and Camron Sapp.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Sapp (Robert) of Decatur; four grandchildren, Adam Webb (Vicki) of Mountain Brook, Rebekah Hopper (David) of Trinity, Amy James (Roger) of Decatur, and Tracey Palmer (Greg) of Trinity; and four great-grandchildren, Austen, Collin, and Addison Webb, and Emily Palmer.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
