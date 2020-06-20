DECATUR — Golda Mae Hargrove Webb, 85, died June 19, 2020. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Sunday in Burningtree Memorial Gardens with Shelton Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Webb was born June 27, 1934.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- China claims valley where Indian, Chinese soldiers brawled
- Trump crowd, protesters verbally clash ahead of rally
- Beyoncé drops surprise single 'Black Parade' on Juneteenth
- Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million
- Odd ball: Runners start on 2nd base, tie games, re-entry?
- The Latest: Pakistan reports 153 deaths, highest daily toll
- The Latest: Nevada officials seek removal of McCarran statue
- Chileans mass produce caskets to deal with COVID onslaught
Most Read
Articles
- 'It's not like the flu' — Decatur doctor is on COVID-19 front line
- Vote for Favorite Football Player of the Year
- Three new principals hired for Decatur City elementary schools
- Man who resigned as village president in Illinois seeks to become Decatur mayor
- Triplet calves in Hartselle defy the odds
- Decatur dog Lucky, symbol against pet abuse, dies
- Fighting COVID-19 requires mutual respect, hard choices
- West Limestone's River Helms recruited by Georgia, Florida State
- Alabama National Guard to use Decatur armory for new military police brigade
- Chief identifies Decatur officer who punched store owner; administrative duty began June 8
Images
Videos
Commented
- Chief identifies Decatur officer who punched store owner; administrative duty began June 8 (6)
- Man who resigned as village president in Illinois seeks to become Decatur mayor (5)
- Decatur looks to increase employees' share of health insurance premiums (4)
- Letter to the editor: Authoritarian regime developing in US (4)
- Jackson calls for termination of officer who allegedly punched liquor store owner (4)
- Law enforcement needs reform now (4)
- Decatur police to discuss officer's alleged March 15 punch of liquor store owner (4)
- Hundreds gather in peaceful protest in Decatur (3)
- Mayor criticizes council after it requires approval for legal settlements of 25K or more (3)
- Letter to the editor: Defunding police will lead to anarchy (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.