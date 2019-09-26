DECATUR — Grace Marie Dees Smith, 92, of Decatur, AL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22nd at her residence in Decatur. Smith was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who spent her early years working at WMSL Radio Station as an on-air anchor, at Alabama Mountain Lakes Association as an Administrative Assistant, and who spent her later years as a devoted homemaker and wife.
Smith, the widow of Howard Vincent Dees and Dr. Troy A. Smith, was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie James and Malzie Louise Peacock of Bonifay, FL; her son, Howard Ronald Dees (Mary) and her daughter, Melinda Dees Edwards (Don).
She is survived by her daughters, Susan Dees Tidwell (Mike) and Rita Weeks; her grandchildren, Chris Dees, Michael Tidwell (Stephanie) and Nicole Tidwell Mulvaney (Kevin) and her great-grandchildren, Trip Tidwell, Betsy Tidwell and Caroline Mulvaney.
A funeral service for Grace M. Smith will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28th with a visitation beginning one hour prior. Burial will follow her funeral service in Roselawn Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.