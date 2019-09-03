HARTSELLE — Funeral Service for Grace V. Roan, 83 of Hartselle will be Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 11a.m., at West Hartselle Baptist Church with Rev. Bobby Gordon officiating with burial in Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home Directing. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the church.
Mrs. Roan was born March 13, 1936 in Lauderdale County, AL to Grady Roy Sledge and Mary Rebekah Goines Sledge. She passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Athens Health and Rehab.
Grace was a woman of profound faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born in Lauderdale County Alabama in 1936. Born during the Great Depression, she was the third of eight children. She learned to work hard at an early age, working in the family’s cotton farming livelihood as a child and teenager. That experience shaped her life views and on how work, family, and friends contribute to success in life. She relocated to Hartselle in 1955 where she lived until her death. She married her first husband, Mickey Garner, in 1955 and had one son, Brant Garner. After Mickey passed in 1969 she owned and operated a beauty salon for 18 years. Her salon was one part cosmetology services, one part social services, and one part just being a friend to the many clients she served. Following her retirement she traveled frequently with her second husband, Del Roan, to all points near and far. Grace had a keen interest in gardening and had a landscape that was second to none. She’d start with a general idea, and like an artist, allow it to grow and evolve as the form took shape, until it came to a beautiful fruition. Her faith sustained her in all of life’s ups and downs. She lived the serenity prayer every day and was always positive, happy, encouraging, and uplifting to everyone who knew her. She was a cancer survivor and her faith and attitude got her through that ordeal in life. Even as she battled Alzheimer’s disease for seven years, she never let it drag her down. She’d sing her favorite songs unprompted, anytime and anywhere, many times having the residents of the health care facility joining in a sing along worthy of a movie scene. Even as she struggled in her final days, she managed to mouth the words “God is good”. She was a lifelong member of West Hartselle Baptist Church.
The family would like to extend their thanks to The Terrace of Priceville and to Athens Health and Rehab for their professional and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Alzheimer’s research. A preferred organization is Fisher Center For Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Their website can be found at alzinfo.org, or by phone at 1-800-259-4636.
Preceded in death by her 1st husband, James M (Mickey) Garner; 2nd husband William D (Del) Roan; brothers, Junior Sledge, Lee Roy Sledge, Jackie Sledge; and sisters, Alice Trousdale, and Becky Haney.
Survivors Include son:, Brant Garner (Hartselle); grandson, Logan Garner (Auburn); sisters, Martha Wright, and Cathy Dison.
Pallbearers will be Logan Garner, Timmy Sledge, Trevor Wright, Brit Wright, Chris Tank, and Michael Latchem.
