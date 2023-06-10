DECATUR — Grace Whitmire, 94, of Decatur, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will follow at 3:00 PM in the chapel of the funeral home with Tim Sutton officiating. She will be laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery.

