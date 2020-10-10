HARTSELLE — Funeral services for Gracie Lee Griffith, 93, will be Monday, October 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tim Herron officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel.
Visitation will be Monday, October 12, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Griffith died on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Madison Hospital. She was born August 26, 1927, in Morgan County to Pearlie Johnson and Mable Holt Johnson. She was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Summerford Nursing Home and Falkville Health Care prior to her retirement. She attended the Church of God and loved quilting, canning and traveling. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Griffith; an infant daughter, Peggy Joyce Griffith; a son, Larry Griffith; and her parents.
Survivors include two sons, Jerry Griffith (Lorna), Rainbow City, AL, and Kevin Griffith, Hartselle, AL; three daughters, Jeannie South (Freddie), Bay St. Louis, MS, Sharon Prince (Rodney), Rogersville, AL, and Rita Lamar (Doyle), Athens, AL; two brothers, Charlie Ray Johnson, Decatur, AL, and Ervin Johnson, Hartselle, AL; thirteen grandchildren; nineteen great granchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Griffith, Matthew LouAllen, Chris LouAllen, Chris Lamar, Jon-David Pepperman and Troy Pepperman.
